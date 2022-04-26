11 Falcons prop bets for the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner.

Beginning on Thursday, April 28, teams will begin bolstering their rosters with the best eligible talent from the world of college football.

The Atlanta Falcons have nine draft picks, including the eighth overall selection and three in the top 58 picks, where they can find some impact players. The Falcons have some big needs at wide receiver, edge rusher and offensive line.

With all that in mind, Falcons Wire presents 11 proposition bets relating to the 2022 NFL draft.