Lansing, MI

Severe storms strike Midwest

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, severe weather moved through parts of northeast Ohio spawning at least one tornado. First Alert Weather: Temperatures In The 20s Tonight And Wednesday Night. A small, EF-0 tornado...

www.wilx.com

Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Ohio State
City
Lansing, MI
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

May Brings Several Weather Conditions, Tornadoes at Most

The month of May has always had a tornadic reputation, which brings the first weather concern as the month starts - tornadoes. As May begins this weekend, the month typically starts with hurricane season. However, this year's May weather can also bring warmer temperatures and even snow, The Weather Channel reported. In fact, many are looking forward to enjoying longer daylight as per forecasted.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Storms to Bring Extreme Weather to Kansas

In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
KANSAS STATE
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
WSYX ABC6

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Loraine County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday afternoon in Lorain County. The NWS Cleveland said the tornado touched down near Eaton Estates in Eaton Township around 2:20 p.m. Monday. The EF-0 tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 80...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

