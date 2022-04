The Mankato East Cougars and Northfield Raiders played their fastpitch softball game at the Dundas Dome Monday. The Cougars came out on top 11-5. Raiders pitcher, junior Courtney Graff went 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, 5 RBI. She had home runs in back to back plate appearances in the third and fifth innings.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO