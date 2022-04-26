ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar, LA

27-year-old woman killed, multiple injured in head-on collision

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
 1 day ago
OSCAR, La. (WAFB) - A 27-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, April 25 according to the Louisiana State Police Department. Officials state that multiple people were injured as a result of...

KTAL

Police: Louisiana hit and run suspect confessed to killing mother

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash. On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.
KENNER, LA
Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
46-year-old Fredrika J Smith dead, another injured after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)

46-year-old Fredrika J Smith dead, another injured after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Fredrika J Smith, of New Orleans, as the man who lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on April 25 that also injured another person in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place on US 90B upper level east (Westbank Expressway) near Stumpf Boulevard [...]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
La. deputy kills man in stolen pickup truck after chase

LABADIEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who backed a stolen pickup truck toward deputies and into two police cars after a chase, state police said. Rhett Thibodeaux, 26, of Larose died at a hospital after the shooting Sunday morning about 55 miles (nearly 90 kilometers) west of New […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
