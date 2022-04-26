SNAPPED: Spring thaw

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO