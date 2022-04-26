ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Off the Beaten Path: Kay's Pizza

By Cassie Hudson
 1 day ago

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Established in 1958, Kay’s Pizza is located on scenic Burden Lake. For more than six decades, the establishment has been serving up traditional recipes with a side of nostalgia.

Known for their pizza and wings, their fans go crazy on social media when the restaurant announces their opening date each year. Owners over the years have stayed true to the traditions (& recipes!) started by Kay and Vic in the 1950s.

Want’s on the menu? Check it out ! Kay’s Pizza is open for the 2022 season from April 3 to October 15.

Hudson Valley Post

Do KNOT Miss Out: Best Pretzels Around the Hudson Valley

You do KNOT want to miss out on these delicious snacks across the Hudson Valley. Of course, we had to throw in a pun there because...April 26th is National Pretzel Day. While National Pretzel Day has been celebrated for years, one of the most popular television shows of all time gave it a whole new meaning.
HUDSON, NY
WIBX 950

When You Find a Good Deal on a Trampoline in New York…

You never know what you'll see on a New York backroad. Cody Briscoe noticed something odd while driving on Route 187 in Schuylerville. Someone was hauling a trampoline on top of their vehicle. "My first thought was, wow I gotta get this." Briscoe says he looped back around just to...
CARS
103.9 The Breeze

Was The Sport of Basketball Actually Invented in Central New York?

Those who are hardcore fans of the sport of basketball, probably have an idea of who and where the sport was invented. Popular belief states that the game was invented by James Naismith, a YMCA instructor working in Springfield, Massachusetts, who was charged by his boss to come up with a new game to entertain the kids who attended the facility. Naismith took a ball, and a peach basket, and basketball was officially born. Naismith became the namesake for the National Basketball Hall of Fame, which, you guessed it, resides in Springfield, too.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WIBX 950

Upstate NY Home To Get A Beautiful Restoration On This Old House

If you love home renovation shows, an episode of a popular one this week is can't miss. If you've ever seen an episode of This Old House, you know they are different than many other home renovation shows. Instead of just showing you the process, they explain why they do certain things and even spotlight how to do it yourself in many instances.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘This Old House’ TV show to feature Upstate NY home

Times Union, Albany, N.Y. (TNS) Work done on an Upstate New York home, first built with “Yankee” engineering and rebuilt for the 21st century, will air starting Thursday as part of the PBS series “This Old House.”. The Times Union interviewed Evan and Whitney Williamson, who own...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

