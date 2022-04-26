ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Flower City Food Tours return on May 1 in Rochester, Pittsford

By George Gandy
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER (WROC) — Organizers from Flower City Food Tours announced Tuesday the return of this year’s food tour season.

Officials say this year’s food tours will begin May 1st with culinary adventures in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, Park Avenue Neighborhood, and Pittsford.

The food tours consist of a three-hour walking tour with multiple stops allowing participants to sample some of each area’s popular food spots.

The tours will also consist of highlighting multiple architectural, historical, and cultural points of interest throughout each area.

Organizers say that the tours schedules and booking availability are found online and that tickets must be purchased in advance of the event. Group sizes are limited to 12 people.

