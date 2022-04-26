ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass Amherst plans to power campus with 100% renewable energy by 2032

By Jill Kaufman, New England Public Media
WBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Massachusetts Amherst has unveiled a new Carbon Zero Program for its 1,500 acre campus. The goal is for all buildings to be using 100% renewable energy by 2032. All facilities will go from being steam and electricity powered by fossil fuel, to running on hot water...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth

America’s electric power system is undergoing radical change as it transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy. While the first decade of the 2000s saw huge growth in natural gas generation, and the 2010s were the decade of wind and solar, early signs suggest the innovation of the 2020s may be a boom in “hybrid” power plants. A typical hybrid power plant combines electricity generation with battery storage at the same location. That often means a solar or wind farm paired with large-scale batteries. Working together, solar panels and battery storage can generate renewable power when solar energy is at its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBUR

Massachusetts' cultural sector struggles to rebound financially

In-person events resumed in 2021, much to the relief of besieged arts and cultural organizations across Massachusetts. But the fitful reopening did not bring the flood of audiences many institutions expected — and they paid a financial price. That’s according to a new report from the Massachusetts Cultural Council....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

In Boston, immigrant-owned businesses go digital

Many immigrants see self-employment as a way to gain financial footing in a new country. But the pandemic put a damper on many businesses. In the Boston area, some digitized their business to work more efficiently. Yasmin Amer of WBUR.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Harvard attempts to grapple with its historic ties to slavery

This is the Radio Boston rundown for April 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Emancipator was the nation's first abolitionist newspaper, founded in 1833 and partially based in Boston. Two hundred years later, The Boston Globe and Boston University's Center for Anti-racist Research brought it back, and brought it forward to today's journalism, today's digital world, today's issues. For its first series, The Emancipator is focusing on the Black racial wealth gap.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Umass Amherst#Solar Energy#Geothermal Energy
WBUR

Swimmers to return to the Charles River this summer

A summertime tradition will return to Boston in June after years of dormancy: cannonballing into the Charles River. Charles River groups and state officials will revive the Charles River Swimming Day on June 18, welcoming swimmers to take a recreational dip or compete with their peers along a waterway typically reserved for kayaks and sailboats. And for the first time ever, organizers will host both a one-mile race and a free swim near the Esplanade's Fiedler Dock on the same day.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Theoharides is stepping down from Mass. environmental secretary post

As the Baker administration tries to get its favored energy and environment legislation across the finish line in the next three months, it will be without Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, who announced Wednesday that she is resigning on May 6. Beth Card, the undersecretary of environmental policy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The Emancipator returns with a series on the racial wealth gap

The Emancipator was the nation's first abolitionist newspaper, founded in 1833 and partially based in Boston. Two hundred years later, The Boston Globe and Boston University's Center for Anti-racist Research brought it back, and brought it forward to today's journalism, today's digital world, today's issues. For its first series, The...
BOSTON, MA

