ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Austin Tuesday morning

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5D7d_0fKWN9NN00

CORRECTION: City of Austin officials clarified later Tuesday that the crash involved multiple vehicles and no pedestrians. Our story has been updated to reflect this information.

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One person is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles in northeast Austin Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, near its intersection with Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials said medics performed CPR on the victim, before obtaining a deceased on scene pronouncement.

According to City of Austin officials, over 28 people have died on Austin roadways this year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atx Transportation#Austinmobility#Collision#Cpr 12030#Atxtraffic
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Carreon, of New Braunfels, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision on Saturday morning in Schertz. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on I-35 north, near Cibolo valley drive at about 2:00 AM [...]
SCHERTZ, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KVUE

I-35 lanes reopen after SWAT team called out to South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT team with the Austin Police Department was called out to South Austin Monday morning. Officials are saying officers are clearing out. According to the APD, officers were called to the frontage road of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive. The APD first tweeted about the incident at 7:36 a.m. By nearly 9 a.m., the Austin transportation department said the incident was cleared, and officials said the roadways are opening back up.
AUSTIN, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
364
Followers
302
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy