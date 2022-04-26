One dead after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Austin Tuesday morning

CORRECTION: City of Austin officials clarified later Tuesday that the crash involved multiple vehicles and no pedestrians. Our story has been updated to reflect this information.

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One person is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles in northeast Austin Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, near its intersection with Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials said medics performed CPR on the victim, before obtaining a deceased on scene pronouncement.

According to City of Austin officials, over 28 people have died on Austin roadways this year.