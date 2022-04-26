Two job fairs to take place Wednesday in NEPA

The entrance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Geisinger Photo credit Photo by Paul Weaver / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center (GMVC) is seeking hard-working, passionate, and caring people who are dedicated to taking care of America’s veterans. The GMVC is looking to hire nurse aides, nurse aide trainees, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and an adaptive equipment technician. Anyone interested can learn more and even apply by attending a GMVC job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, For questions regarding the GMVC job fair please call 570-961-4408. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state by going online at: www.employment.pa.gov.

As Geisinger continues recruitment efforts to make better health easier for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the health system will hold in-person hiring events in Danville, Scranton, Williamsport and Lewistown on Wednesday, April 27. The hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 27 at the Hilton Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton. Visit jobs.geisinger.org/hiring to register and view all roles that are eligible for hiring incentives.

There's also a virtual career fair going on now.