Fayetteville, AR

Aggies Baseball Wins Series Over No. 3 Arkansas; Palisch Earns Honors

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BSIP_0fKWMoOQ00

Strong pitching vs No. 3 Arkansas in bookend wins over the weekend earns the Aggies a series win over a top-5 SEC rival

Strong pitching and timely hitting pushed the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team to a weekend series win over the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

In Game 1 on Friday, starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer and reliever Jacob Palisch held the Razorbacks to just five total hits in a 2-1 win. Dettmer, who earned the win, moved to 4-2 on the season by allowing just one run on three hits and one walk while also striking out seven in his 5 innings of work.

Palisch earned a 4-inning save while equaling his career-high with seven strikeouts and allowing two hits and one walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7RYQ_0fKWMoOQ00

Nathan Dettmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXTke_0fKWMoOQ00

Jacob Palisch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJTfP_0fKWMoOQ00

Jack Moss

The Aggies (25-14, 10-8 SEC) scored two runs in the fourth inning off an error by Arkansas. Troy Claunch drove in the go-ahead run and Kole Kaler drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Arkansas (31-9, 11-7 SEC) scored a run in the sixth and put a pair of baserunners on to start the seventh, but Palisch struck out the next two Razorbacks and induced a bases-loaded flyout to end the inning.

Arkansas evened the series in Game 2, even though starting Aggies pitcher Joseph Menefee threw a career-high seven strikeouts. A&M's bats went cold as Arkansas won 3-1.

The Razorbacks took the lead in the opening frame with a Brady Slavens solo shot. They added a run in the second after a wild pitch, then tacked on a third run after another Slavens solo blast in the third.

The Aggies earned a couple of walks to lead off the fourth inning but could only get one across the plate on a Kole Kaler sac-fly that scored Brett Minnich.

Menefee entered the game in the fifth inning and threw a career-high seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Wyatt Tucker relieved Menefee in the ninth and recorded a bases-loaded strikeout.

Jack Moss singled in the ninth with two outs but Claunch flied out to center to end the game.

The Aggies would exact some revenge in the rubber match on Sunday as both teams found hot bats. Palisch held the Razorbacks in check for two innings as A&M topped Arkansas 11-10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXNhB_0fKWMoOQ00

Dylan Rock

Jacob Palisch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ79t_0fKWMoOQ00

Austin Bost

A&M had an early 9-1 advantage that it saw slip away. Then Palisch entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the eighth with the Aggies clinging to an 11-8 lead. Palisch allowed a double down the right-field line that scored two runs, narrowing the lead to 11-10, but struck out the next three Razorbacks hitters, keeping the Aggies' narrow lead intact.

Palisch returned in the top of the ninth and finished off Arkansas.

Austin Bost hit a three-run shot in the first that capped off a five-run inning before A&M added single runs in the second and third innings, and a pair in the fourth.

Palisch's efforts over the weekend earned him national honors, as he was named one of Collegiate Baseball 's National Players of the Week powered by Diamon Sports. He worked 6 innings of relief in the Aggies' two victories over No. 3 Arkansas to pick up a pair of saves and earn one of 15 National Player of the Week spots bestowed by Collegiate Baseball .

On the season, Palisch is 3-3 with three saves, a 3.12 ERA, .233 opponent batting average, and 46 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

Next up for the Aggies is Sam Houston on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
