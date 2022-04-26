Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by either moving them to a sheltered area or covering them. Target Area: Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Rockbridge County. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.
A Freeze Warning has been issued from Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Shelby counties in Ohio and Wayne County in Indiana from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Briscoe; Crosby; Floyd RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOCATIONS ON THE CAPROCK RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...Southwest at 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph on Thursday and west at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph on Friday. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent on Thursday and Friday. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. Portions of the middle Ohio Valley with clouds and temperatures a little above freezing may still get enough breaks in the clouds for temperatures to dip to freezing in normally colder low spots. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN DELAWARE * AFFECTED AREA...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * TIMING...From late this morning through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 50s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions expected. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches in the mountains. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
Effective: 2022-04-28 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall and diminished snowmelt, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw and Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt are expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.9 feet this evening. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Roger Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Roger Mills County through 415 AM CDT At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Roll, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Hammon, Strong City, Roll and Angora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 12:45 PM.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR THE EASTERN SHORES OF MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * TIMING... From late this morning through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Cumberland; Salem RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY * AFFECTED AREA...Salem, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * TIMING...Daytime today (for the Red Flag Warning) and daytime Friday (for the Fire Weather Watch). * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 50s today and low 60s on Friday. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions expected. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect below 7000 feet from noon today to 9 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect from noon today to 9 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. A blowing dust advisory means that blowing dust will restrict visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Southeastern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...Wind advisory in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. Blowing dust advisory in effect from noon through 8 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could also reduce visibility, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 222 and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 and 221, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...225...226 227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 AND 236 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...225...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Effective: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects before the strong winds begin. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH expected. Localized wind gusts over 60 MPH cannot be ruled out in the Albion Mountains, along Interstate 84 near the Yale and Idahome exits, and in the Black Pine Mountains. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes portions of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Dickens; Garza; Hall; Kent; King; Motley; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...West at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
