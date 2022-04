The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 MLB season thus far, as they own a 10-6 record and sit in first place in the American League West at the time of print. Led by scorching hot hitters, such as Ty France, and breakout pitchers, such as Logan Gilbert, the Mariners have the talent on both sides of the plate to make a run at the division crown his year.

