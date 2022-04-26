ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Surfside Beach man among 75 to get drug sentences commuted by Biden

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzNav_0fKWLgIP00

WASHINTON, D.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach man sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison for a drug conviction was among 75 people whose sentences were commuted Tuesday by the Biden administration.

Vincent Edward Kennedy was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and money laundering and sentenced in 2014 to 15 years in prison with an additional 10 years of supervised release. The sentence was later reduced by five months.

Biden pardons ex-Secret Service agent, 2 others

Kennedy is scheduled to be released from prison on April 26, 2023, but he will required to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. The 10 years of supervised release will remain in effect.

Those whose sentences were commuted by Biden are serving sentences for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House also said it is launching a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or who have recently been released.

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Chip Chick

13 Years Ago, This 17-Year-Old Went Missing On Her Spring Break

Spring break is supposed to be a time to kick back and have fun with your friends while taking a break from your schoolwork, and that's just what 17-year-old Brittanee Marie Drexel intended to do 13 years ago. Brittanee was from the Rochester area in New York, and she packed up her bags, hopped in the car with some of her friends, and made the long drive down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to have some fun. Brittanee's mom Dawn had not thought this trip was a good idea, and she told Brittanee she was not allowed to go, but Brittanee didn't want to miss out...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
