ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Trying to Find the New Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew? We Found It

By Gary McCoy
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evidently the whole world wants a little splash of heat with everything they eat these days. Even your favorite burger from most fast food restaurants can come with spicy jack cheese and a few sliced jalapenos. And, it looks like the gang at Mountain Dew are thinking the same...

710keel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Bossier City, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Bossier City, LA
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Super One Foods#We Found It#Food Drink#The Detroit Free Press#Walmart Com
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Debuts Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnuts

Doughnut favorite Krispy Kreme is ever-evolving its variety-filled menu. The latest offering from Krispy Kreme debuts cinnamon milk-flavored doughnuts. For the remixed glaze flavor, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to bring the cereal milk flavor to life. The limited-edition collection consists of a simple cinnamon milk glazed doughnut, a cinnamon milk glazed doughnut that is topped with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, in addition to a cinnamon milk glazed doughnut topped with dulce de leche icing, cereal pieces and cinnamon sugar.
RESTAURANTS
KNOE TV8

State Fair of Louisiana starts April 28

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State Fair of Louisiana is currently setting up for the Spring Fair that will run April 28, - May 8 in Shreveport. Gate admission is free on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy