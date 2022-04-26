ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Autism Awareness Month: American Dream hosting sensory days at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myVlm_0fKWLVXI00

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the American Dream mall in New Jersey is hosting two sensory days at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For these two days, Nickelodeon Universe has been designed to minimize sensory triggers and promote a safe environment for the autism community.

In addition to the two sensory days, American Dream is further supporting the autism community by donating all proceeds from the fountain in the Garden to Spectrum Works, a unique nonprofit organization that's dedicated to inclusion and education, during the month of April.

The sensory days will run from noon to 7 p.m., and a ticket purchase includes full day admission.

American Dream has a mix of entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford,.

The mall is also home to DreamWorks Water Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, and the Dream Wheel, a 300-foot observation wheel overlook the New York City skyline.

CLICK HERE for ticket information or to purchase.

ALSO READ | Year-round wave pool now open at American Dream Mall

There is a wave of excitement at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#Dreamworks Water Park#Legoland Discovery Center#Sea Life Aquarium
TheStreet

Disney World Readies Its Universal Studios Killers

Disney World has always been more about family rides than thrills. Magic Kingdom has its "mountains" (Splash, Space, Thunder) and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, but these are pretty mild thrill rides compared with, say, Universal Studios Incredible Hulk or Hollywood Rip Rocket at the Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report company's Florida theme parks.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

Where Is The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey?

We talk a lot about bagels here in Jersey and with good reason. We're great at making them and even better at eating them. However, I feel like we need to pay some respect to the O.G., the carb that started it all, I'm talking about good old-fashioned bread. Let's...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Deadline

Space Mountain Set To Close In 2024 At One Disney Park, Be Replaced By “Entirely New” Version Of Ride

Click here to read the full article. One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, is getting a major overhaul at one of the company’s popular parks. The attraction at Tokyo Disneyland Park will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million. The news was announced by Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which owns and operates the Tokyo park. Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis said of the revamp, “It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Disney to Unveil Reimagined Popular Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks offer its guests a fan favorite respite from waiting in long lines to either board rides or purchase a snack, as well as lengthy strolls around different lands. Guests who need a breather from the hustle and bustle of...
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Disney's Theme Park Magic Is Back

Traditional meet-and-greet experiences returned to Disney's domestic theme parks this week. Disney World and Disneyland are generating record revenue and operating profits. Despite knocks that "woke" Disney could be polarizing, the shares are essentially where they were when CEO Bob Chapek took a stand on Florida legislation six weeks ago.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

International Guests Resort to Begging for Tickets & Park Pass Reservations in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

International guests have resorted to begging for tickets and park pass reservations outside the Magic Kingdom after being turned away. One couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported having traveled to Orlando from Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Wizarding World of Harry Potter Bottles Appear at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new bottles inspired by the lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter have apparated into Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. There is a Diagon Alley bottle and...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

First-Ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion Event Announced

It’s time to relive the “good-ol’ days” and celebrate a party for the decades at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion! Debuting on select nights this June at Disney California Adventure park, you can join in a reunion party filled with dancing, fun and plenty of nostalgia from graduation classes of the last six decades.
LIFESTYLE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy