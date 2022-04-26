ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Consumer Surveys Reveal Key BNPL Trends in the U.S.

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Flexible payment options, like buy now, pay later are seemingly everywhere today, appealing to the consumer’s search for a more transparent way to shop and pay.

According to a survey from Opy, a payments fintech company, which surveyed 1,000 Americans on BNPL, consumers are also seeking flexible payment options when it comes to health care costs.

More from WWD

Found to be largely due to BNPL’s payment flexibility and fixed rates, 69 percent of Americans said they are worried about future dental costs while two-thirds of pet owners say they are worried about future veterinarian costs. Indicating a lack of easy and accessible funds to pay for care, the survey also found for 71 percent of respondents using BNPL over traditional payment methods would be welcome. This sentiment was even higher from pet owners, with 86 percent of respondents saying they would opt to use BNPL to pay for treatments.

“The numbers don’t lie,” says Brian Shniderman, U.S. chief executive officer and global chief strategy officer at Opy USA. “Americans are longing for the ability to choose BNPL when making a more significant purchase, such as when visiting the dentist or seeking veterinary care for their pets. In addition, dental patients and pet owners who have greater access to alternative payment methods will seek more consistent visits and treatments, with less worry and anxiety about covering the related expense of doing so. I’m proud to represent a brand that is working to help change lives by offering a fair, friendly way to finance people and pet care, especially when it’s a big bill that’s hard to pay off in a month or two.”

The authors of the report said the survey findings indicate that the pandemic has certainly influenced Americans’ feelings on BNPL. Unsurprisingly, Millennials are leading the way here with 75 percent of those surveyed indicating interest in BNPL has increased. In regard to paying for dental care specifically, two-thirds of consumers surveyed said they are more interested in a BNPL option for payment now as compared to before the pandemic. When asked about the most desirable feature of BNPL, a majority indicated it was the flexibility in payment.

Meanwhile, a report from Lending Tree found that using BNPL might be taking a toll on Americans’ budgets.

Undoubtedly, BNPL has taken the U.S. by storm. According to the company’s survey, which looked at a sample of 1,500 consumers about installment loans, 43 percent of Americans have used a BNPL service increasing from 31 percent just one year ago.

In part, the authors of the report said, this is due to the services gaining traction with a larger audience, appealing to more than just the Millennial consumer. According to the company’s survey findings, 22 percent of consumers ages 57 to 76 reported they have used BNPL ­— up from just 9 percent this time last year.

Still, according to the survey, 70 percent of BNPL users admitted to spending more money than they would have if they had to pay for everything upfront. The data also indicated that many have used BNPL 10 or more times, say they have overspent with the service and ultimately regretted using it.

For many, this overspending has also resulted in making a late payment on one of these loans.

“ The fact that 42 percent of BNPL users said they’d made a late payment was the most troubling and most shocking finding,” the authors of the report said. “In fact, we were so surprised by what we found that we re-fielded that and other related questions to make sure the high percentage wasn’t a fluke or an error. It wasn’t.”

While credit cards were still found as the preferred method of payment, the report indicates that as BNPL continues to grow it is gaining a significant share. Already, 47 percent of consumers surveyed by Lending Tree said they would prefer using BNPL to pay for a purchase that they do not have the money for upfront.

BNPL was found as preferred over credit cards for 51 percent of women and 53 percent of those making less than $50,000 a year.

Additionally, as consumers experience different BNPL options, 47 percent of consumers said they have loyalty to a specific brand and often choose to shop at retailers that accept their preferred provider. The top four companies with consumer loyalty were revealed as PayPal , Afterpay , Klarna and Affirm.

However, for the other 53 percent of consumers, the decision is simply reliant on which BNPL their preferred retailer has a relationship with. Notably, shoppers indicated that they see it as a good thing when BNPL lenders allow shoppers to use their services at many retailers through the lenders’ app.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Klarna Announces a Series of Earth Week Initiatives

EXCLUSIVE: Cash App’s Second Apparel Drop Focuses on Sustainability

Next Steps: Taking Fashion to Net-Zero Carbon

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Accenture Finds Consumer Desire for ‘Virtual Living’ Is Gaining Traction

Click here to read the full article. While not long ago, the metaverse seemed a concept of the future, new research from Accenture reveals consumers might just be ready to engage now. The company’s survey, which looked at a sample of more than 11,000 consumers across 16 countries, found that an impressive 64 percent of consumers have already purchased virtual goods or taken part in virtual experiences or services during the past year. However, an even greater 83 percent of respondents said they have an interest in making purchases in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week'Selling Sunset' Season...
INTERNET
WWD

Prestige Beauty Swelled 19 Percent in Q1 2022, per NPD Group

Click here to read the full article. Beauty’s post-pandemic momentum shows no signs of slowing down. According to data on the first quarter of 2022 from the NPD Group, prestige beauty sales in the U.S. reached $5.3 billion, up 19 percent from the same period last year.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The market proved its buoyancy last year — WWD reported sales climbed 30 percent in 2021 — and the same consumer behaviors are continuing, unhampered by inflation and the ebbs and flows of the pandemic. “Beauty has...
BUSINESS
WWD

10 Denmark-based Designers Explore U.S. Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Ten Denmark-based designers landed in New York last week for a whistlestop tour to learn about export opportunities and the U.S. market and to show their collections. Funded by the Danish government, the trip was organized through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the Danish Chamber of Commerce and the industry organization WEAR. The program is called “WEAR – Danish Design in New York.” Any Denmark-based designer was eligible to apply for the three-day trip, which had been postponed three times due to the pandemic. WEAR holds similar delegations in the Netherlands and...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high even as inflation continues to cloud their optimism about the rest of the year. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — edged down to 107.3 in April, from 107.6 in March.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fintech Company#Americans#Opy Usa
pymnts

Companies Worldwide Race to Empower Teams to Spend Securely — and Scalably

When it needed a corporate card and spend management platform, Archa built one itself. Before building its platform, Archa was a consumer business. The change of focus started when Oliver Kidd, founder and CEO of Archa, tried to get the company a corporate card program with an 5,000 Australian-dollar limit from a bank where it had millions of dollars sitting in a bank account.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B: ShelfNow Online Marketplace Gets Blockchain Integration; Kemitt Adds B2B Platform to Its eCommerce Offering

Today in B2B payments, ShelfNow rolls out a blockchain integration, while Kemitt expands its eCommerce offering. Plus, VerifyMe acquires Periship, BuyHive brings its third-party sourcing platform to the United States and United Kingdom, new market expansion is helped with payments orchestration, The Knot adds cryptocurrency to its wedding registries and Swvl Holdings acquires Volt Lines.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Vice

When Police Do Marketing for Surveillance Tech Companies

A cop holds a drone aloft just as it's about to take flight. The words “AI-pilot assistance for your flying supercomputer,” flash across the screen. Bassy electronic music plays. These are the opening moments of a promotional video made by Skydio, a California-based drone company that sells to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Inc.com

5 Ways Innovative Retail Brands Are Future-Proofing Their Companies

Precision forecasting. Customer-fueled design. Authentic branding. Here's how innovative retail companies can withstand the pressures of the coming years. Throughout 2020, major clothing labels had hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise lying idle in warehouses, with store doors closed and retailers not accepting inventory--or paying invoices. Direct-to-consumer companies saw sales halt, then pick up with a vengeance, right as their supply chains got tangled. Two years into the pandemic, though, some retail companies not only survived, but have grown quickly. The founders of a few have shifted not only their business strategies, but also their mindsets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy