Manchester man charged in robbery, shooting during marijuana sale gone bad

Troy Mote, who has also used the last name Napper, is charged in a robbery and shooting in Manchester on Dec. 31, 2020. Connecticut Department of Correction

MANCHESTER — A man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond based on accusations that he fired several shots that didn’t hit anyone while robbing the other party to a marijuana deal in Manchester on Dec. 31, 2020.

Troy D. Mote, 43, who has also used the last name Napper and has listed an address on Love Lane in Manchester, is charged with first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree assault, and four gun-related felonies in the incident.

He has been held for more than a year since his arrest on April 9, 2021, and is next due May 6 in Hartford Superior Court.

There are significant inconsistencies in the accounts given by the complainant in the case, an affidavit by Manchester police Detective James R. Graham reveals.

SHOOTING CASE

DEFENDANT: Troy D. Mote, 43, who has also used the last name Napper and has listed an address on Love Lane in Manchester.

CHARGES: First-degree robbery, attempted first-degree assault, four gun-related felonies.

STATUS: Held on $500,000 bond at the Cheshire Correctional Institution; next due May 6 in Hartford Superior Court.

The complainant initially told police that he was fired on by a man who was standing in the middle of Love Lane as he drove up, adding that he panicked, jumped out of the car, and ran, according to the detective’s affidavit.

The complainant identified Mote as the shooter, but said he was only 80% certain, the detective said.

But in a second interview on the night of the shooting, the complainant admitted he drove to Love Lane to buy marijuana from a person he met at a gas station several days earlier, according to the detective. The complainant now said he was 100% sure that person, who ended up shooting at him, was Mote, the detective reported.

The complainant went on to describe the following, according to the detective:

He said Mote came out of a house with a backpack that he thought contained marijuana, and the complainant gave him $1,000. He said Mote then tried to get in the car with him. The complainant suspected Mote had seen an additional $3,000 he had with him and was trying to rob him.

Mote then reached behind his back, leading the complainant to suspect he had a gun, and the complainant got out of the car and started punching him. Mote got into the car and backed it into another car, the complainant said.

The complainant said he managed to get Mote out of the car, at which point Mote started firing an estimated 10 shots at him. The complainant said he got out and ran, while Mote got into the driver’s seat and drove away as a second man got in the car with him.

A car was found a few streets away, on Salem Road, with bullet holes in the right side and tires and “a substantial amount of marijuana” in a bag on the driver’s side floor, the detective reported. He said seven shell casings were found on the ground on Love Lane.

In a phone conversation with Graham, Mote denied involvement in the drug deal or shooting, saying he knew the shooter but didn’t want to identify him, the detective reported.

In a subsequent interview, Mote told the detective that he was buying marijuana rather than selling it — and that a friend of a friend of his, whose name he didn’t know, said he intended to commit the robbery. Mote said he didn’t witness the robbery because he was in the house.

Lawyer Matthew J. Collins, who was representing Mote in the case, was allowed to withdraw last week after he said in a motion that his attorney-client relationship with Mote had “broken down irretrievably.”