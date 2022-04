Truffles is a mom of 13 (8 she birthed, and 5 that she added later), Truffles is a sweet pup and she's ready to not nurse any more puppies. She's the perfect pint-sized friend looking forward to the next adventure with you. She loves to get pets from her humans. She's not so sure of a leash, yet, but with time, she'll learn that walks are the best! (1 year 8 months old, Pit bull mix)

