Biden commutes sentence of Montgomery man convicted on drug distribution charges

By Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago
President Joe Biden on Tuesday commuted the sentence of a Montgomery man convicted in 2018 on federal drug distribution charges.

Sergio Acosta was arrested during a traffic stop in Madison County in central Kentucky on Sept. 6, 2017. According to a Department of Justice release, Acosta, a passenger in the vehicle, said there was a "kilo" of methamphetamine in the truck.

Acosta and a companion pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in November 2017. Acosta was sentenced to 97 months (8 years and one month) in prison on Feb. 23, 2018.

Biden commuted the sentence to expire on Tuesday, with the remainder of Acosta's sentence to be served in home confinement. He will be on supervised release for five years.

The sentence was one of 75 commuted by the president on Tuesday, most with similar terms. Biden also commuted the sentences of two other Alabamians to home confinement. Daniel Valencia, a Shelby County man convicted in Texas in 2015 of importation of methamphetamine and a substance with a detectable amount of it, and. Kirstie Marie Smith Israel of Albertville, convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2017, both saw their sentences expire Tuesday. Like Acosta, both will have to serve out their terms of supervised release. Valencia will also have to pay what if anything remains of a $2,000 fine assessed by the courts.

For the full list of those granted clemencies visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/26/clemency-recipient-list/.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

