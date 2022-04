Intersections are deadly places. More than half of all fatal or injury-causing car collisions occur at or near intersections, according to the Federal Highway Administration. And during the pandemic, injurious or fatal collisions have hit historic highs; in the first nine months of 2021, more than 31,000 people were killed on American roads, a 12% increase from the year before. It was the largest increase since record keeping began in 1975.

