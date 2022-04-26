ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA approves first COVID-19 treatment for young children

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSkxF_0fKWKXPN00
Little patient in face mask receiving coronavirus vaccine shot. (Narisara Nami/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least about seven pounds with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) viral testing on Monday.

The children must be hospitalized, or have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death in order to be eligible for the treatment, the FDA stated.

Veklury is now the first approved COVID-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age, and the agency revoked the emergency use authorization for Veklury which previously covered this pediatric population as a result of this action. Before Monday, Veklury was only approved to treat certain adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older who weigh at least about 88 pounds) with COVID-19.

"As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

"Today’s approval of the first COVID-19 therapeutic for this population demonstrates the agency’s commitment to that need," Cavazzoni continued.

Veklury is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses are recommended, FDA stated. The FDA urged the public to get vaccinated and receive a booster when eligible.

Monday's approval in certain pediatric patients is supported by efficacy results from phase 3 clinical trials in adults, FDA stated. The approval is also supported by a phase 2/3, single-arm, open-label clinical study of 53 pediatric patients at least 28 days of age and weighing at least about seven pounds with confirmed coronavirus infection and mild, moderate or severe COVID-19.

The only approved dosage form is Veklury for injection.

Possible side effects of using Veklury include increased levels of liver enzymes, which may be a sign of liver injury; and allergic reactions, which may include changes in blood pressure and heart rate, low blood oxygen level, fever, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling (e.g., lips, around eyes, under the skin), rash, nausea, sweating or shivering.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

