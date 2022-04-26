The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza has unveiled the daily lineup for the four-day summer music festival in Grant Park.Single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.Four-day tickets are already on sale.The lineup includes Thursday headliners Metallica and Lil Baby, Friday headliners Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly, Saturday headliners J. Cole and Kygo, and Sunday headliners Green Day and Doja Cat.The full lineup includes more than 170 performers on eight stages.Thursday (July 28): Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and Chicago's own 100 Gecs, as well as Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and many more.Friday (July 29): Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, CloZee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, and others.Saturday (July 30): J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Wallows, YG, BLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, and more.Sunday (July 31): Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Måneskin, Local Natives, The Marías, John Summit, and others.
