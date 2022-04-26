ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast. “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road,...

Rolling Stone

Lizzo Announces North American Headlining Tour in Support of ‘Special’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has announced dates for the North American leg of her “Special Tour” in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Special. The flute-wielding rapper and singer will kick off the 25-date trek Sept. 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The run, which will feature special guest Latto as its opening act, will continue through Nov. 18 when it wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. General on-sale for The Special Tour begins Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Last weekend, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
jambroadcasting.com

Michael Bublé announces US Higher tour

Wednesday, Michael Bublé starts his mini-residency in Las Vegas, which includes six performances at Resorts World from April 27 to May 7. But if you can’t make it to Sin City, Michael will be coming to you later this year. The newly announced U.S. Higher tour gets underway...
DULUTH, GA
Rolling Stone

Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...
PORTLAND, OR
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
The Lantern

Concert review: Aly & AJ captured summer on ‘A Touch of the Beat Tour’

Singing-songwriting duo Aly & AJ performed at Newport Music Hall Tuesday as a part of their “A Touch of the Beat Tour.” Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter. Perfectly paradoxical, those who took a break from final exam preparation to see Aly & AJ in concert Tuesday were rewarded with an experience as soothing as aromatherapy and as energizing as caffeine.
NME

Dreamcatcher announce North American dates for upcoming world tour

Dreamcatcher have officially announced the North American stops for their upcoming ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour. Earlier today (April 28), the K-pop girl group released a poster containing details for their upcoming world tour, which is set to begin with its North American leg. Kicking off in New York in late June this year, Dreamcatcher will bring the ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ tour to six other US states before concluding in Los Angeles the following month.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
NME

Wolf Parade to play ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full with reunited classic line-up

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it. The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.
MUSIC
The Telegraph

Michael Buble coming to St. Louis Sept. 9

Buble's new album, "Higher," released last month and features new music as well as new renditions of standards. He even takes a chance at country music with his take on Patsy Cline's "Crazy," in a duet with the memorable song's writer Willie Nelson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NME

Sigur Rós announce Asia tour dates for August 2022

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós have announced the Asia leg of their upcoming world tour. The Asia leg of the upcoming tour will take place in August with shows in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Venues have yet to be confirmed for the band’s concerts in Seoul, South Korea and Bangkok, Thailand.
WORLD
CBS Chicago

Lollapalooza announces daily lineup; single-day tickets now on sale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza has unveiled the daily lineup for the four-day summer music festival in Grant Park.Single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.Four-day tickets are already on sale.The lineup includes Thursday headliners Metallica and Lil Baby, Friday headliners Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly, Saturday headliners J. Cole and Kygo, and Sunday headliners Green Day and Doja Cat.The full lineup includes more than 170 performers on eight stages.Thursday (July 28): Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and Chicago's own 100 Gecs, as well as Still Woozy, Ashnikko, Black Coffee, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and many more.Friday (July 29): Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz, King Princess, Girl in Red, Liquid Stranger, CloZee, Royal Blood, Cordae, Bob Moses, and others.Saturday (July 30): J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Wallows, YG, BLXST, Duke Dumont, Willow, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Fletcher, Sidepiece, and more.Sunday (July 31): Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Denzel Curry, Polo & Pan, Måneskin, Local Natives, The Marías, John Summit, and others.
CHICAGO, IL

