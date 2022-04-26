The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it. The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO