Tropical Smoothie Cafe has struck gold with some of its beverages over the years. Every fan has a favorite: When customers want to indulge, they go for the Peanut Butter Cup or Mocha Madness smoothies, and when they want something with a nutritious punch, they grab a Detox Island Green. The chain has taken note of its customers' preferences and even created a greatest-hit menu on its website. The Bahama Mama and Acai Berry Boost made it onto the list, but not every fan favorite sticks around forever.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO