Baby snatched from home as grandma unloads groceries found, California police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A 3-month-old abducted from his San Jose home by an apparent stranger has been found alive a day later, California police reported.

“Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive ,” police wrote on Twitter at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday, April 26. Three people have been taken into custody in the case, police said.

A man not recognized by the family abducted Brandon Cuellar from an apartment bedroom in the 1000 block of Elm Street at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, police said in a series of Twitter posts.

Security video shows the man carrying Brandon in a black baby carrier with a white blanket, police said.

His grandmother, who was watching Brandon for his mother, was unloading groceries from her vehicle outside at the time, police told KGO.

“Nobody went home yesterday,” police said as detectives worked to find the child.

A stranger abducted a 3-month-old baby Monday, April 25, from a San Jose apartment as his grandmother unloaded groceries outside, California police say. San Jose Police Department

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 408-277-4166. Hotlines for tips have been set up at 408-537-1142, 408-537-1916, 408-537-1282, 408-537-1522 and 408-537-9066.

An unspecified cash reward had been offered for information leading to Brandon’s return. The FBI assisted in the investigation, police said.

