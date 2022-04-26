ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Teen driver struck, killed Kan. woman walking dog

 1 day ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 44-year-old Melissa Mertes of Wichita,...

