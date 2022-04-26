Winners named for this year’s One Coast Top Community Leaders and Top 10 Under 40
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with chambers across the three Coast counties, presented the coveted One Coast awards Tuesday at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi.
Among the winners are Brandon Elliott with Elliott Homes, who has built homes to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital every year since 2012, and Kimberly Aguillard, the new media relations manager at Huntington Ingalls Industries and former manager of marketing and media relations for the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport.
Here are the winners in both categories:
Community Leader
Brandon Elliott, Elliott Homes
Guy Johnson, Coast Electric Power Association
Leslie Kelley, Community Bank
Pam Moeller, University of Southern Mississippi
Charles Oakes, Sparklight, Gulfport and Long Beach
Leonard Papania, City of Gulfport
W. Crosby Parker, Harrison County District Attorney
Sam Sandoz, Hancock Whitney Bank
Michael Sunderman, M2 Media
Bridget Turan, WOW – Women of Wisdom
Top 10 Under 40
Kimberly Aguillard, Huntington Ingalls Industries
Dr. Rachael Butler, Coastal Family Health Center
Jeffrey Ellis, Ingalls Shipbuilding
Jeremy England, Mississippi Senator
Shyra Galloway, Exit Monarch Realty
Brandi Hough, Harrison County Development Commission
Nichole Martz, IP Casino Resort
Kendra McArthur, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel
Jase Payne, City of Gulfport
Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney Bank
One Coast Awards began in 2002 by the Sun Herald and were named in honor of the long-time publisher Roland Weeks. They recognize business and community leaders and up-and-coming professionals.
