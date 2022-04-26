Winners named for this year’s One Coast Top Community Leaders and Top 10 Under 40

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with chambers across the three Coast counties, presented the coveted One Coast awards Tuesday at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi.

Among the winners are Brandon Elliott with Elliott Homes, who has built homes to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital every year since 2012, and Kimberly Aguillard, the new media relations manager at Huntington Ingalls Industries and former manager of marketing and media relations for the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport.

Here are the winners in both categories:

Community Leader

Brandon Elliott, Elliott Homes

Guy Johnson, Coast Electric Power Association

Leslie Kelley, Community Bank

Pam Moeller, University of Southern Mississippi

Charles Oakes, Sparklight, Gulfport and Long Beach

Leonard Papania, City of Gulfport

W. Crosby Parker, Harrison County District Attorney

Sam Sandoz, Hancock Whitney Bank

Michael Sunderman, M2 Media

Bridget Turan, WOW – Women of Wisdom

Top 10 Under 40

Kimberly Aguillard, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Dr. Rachael Butler, Coastal Family Health Center

Jeffrey Ellis, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Jeremy England, Mississippi Senator

Shyra Galloway, Exit Monarch Realty

Brandi Hough, Harrison County Development Commission

Nichole Martz, IP Casino Resort

Kendra McArthur, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel

Jase Payne, City of Gulfport

Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney Bank

One Coast Awards began in 2002 by the Sun Herald and were named in honor of the long-time publisher Roland Weeks. They recognize business and community leaders and up-and-coming professionals.