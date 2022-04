ITHACA, N.Y.—As City of Ithaca Planning Board meetings go, this month’s felt relatively fresh. Since projects usually require several months of review, often times it just feels like a rehash with a few new details or changes. This month, three of the six projects on the agenda were either totally new to the board or greatly revised after a long hiatus. These projects also received generally polite receptions, though there are some issues that will need to be sorted out.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO