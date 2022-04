I am asking and urging all Plainville tax payers to come out on April 26 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Plainville Firehouse and vote no on the $2,228,261 budget tax increase. The Republican-controlled town council campaigned on a no tax platform. It looks like they forgot to tell the uninformed voters that they would just increase your taxes instead, by $2,228,261, which is a more than a 1 mill tax increase.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO