ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Absentee ballot to early voting dates: What to know about Georgia voting laws for the 2022 election

By Adam Van Brimmer and Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Just as in 2020, interest in the 2022 Georgia election will extend beyond the state's borders.

Unlike 2020, the voting laws are different this cycle.

The Georgia General Assembly passed a series of voting reforms in 2021 . Many of the changes involve early voting and absentee ballots, methods by which Georgians can vote starting Monday, May 2.

Here's what you need to know about voting in Georgia heading into the primary and non-partisan general election that ends May 24.

Gubernatorial debate: Brian Kemp, David Perdue play the blame game over 2020 election in Georgia GOP governor's debate

Opinion: Georgia Legislature expelled first Black lawmakers in 1868. The 'Original 33' deserve tribute.

How to watch: Georgia governor's race debates between Brian Kemp, David Perdue on TV, live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FJIq_0fKWJp4800

Absentee ballots

Georgia's 2021 voting reforms, widely known as SB 202 , altered the time to request ballots. The request period opened March 7 and closes May 13. The first ballots were mailed to applicants on April 25.

The completed ballot deadline remains unchanged: 7 p.m. on Election Day, via either mail or absentee drop box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4Lr6_0fKWJp4800

Requesting an absentee ballot will requires a driver's license number, a state ID number, or a photocopy of alternate voter ID. The state's online request portal remains active and will require the same state ID numbers to request a ballot.

As for verification, absentee voters must now include their ID information with their ballots. Previously, Georgia used a signature-match system.

Drop boxes

SB 202 officially codified absentee ballot drop boxes. Originally an emergency measure put into place last year for those who didn’t want to risk exposure to COVID by voting in person or risk their ballot arriving late in the mail, the boxes are now an option for those voting absentee.

All 159 Georgia counties will have at least one drop box but are limited to having more than 1 box per 100,000 registered voters, or one per early voting site — whichever number is smaller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Islwa_0fKWJp4800

Read More: League of Women Voters purchases 8 absentee ballot drop boxes for Chatham County

Previously, the boxes were required to be on government property with 24/7 camera surveillance. They never closed, and voters could drop off ballots at any time.

But SB requires the boxes to be inside an early voting site, and access will only be available during early voting hours.

Early Voting dates in Georgia

Early in-person voting begins on May 2 and ends May 20 and locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Additionally, some counties will offer Sunday voting during that period. Weekend voting will be limited to certain locations, typically the local Board of Elections offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgyeP_0fKWJp4800

Provisional ballots

The new voting law prohibits provisional ballot voting by Georgians who visit the wrong polling place. Instead, election staff will look up the voter's correct precinct and direct him or her there. The only exception is for voters arriving to cast ballots after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voters can cast ballots at any location within their county.

Military/overseas ballots

Military and overseas voters will utilize a ranked-choice instant-runoff ballot. Runoffs will now come four weeks after an election instead of nine, but this conflicts with federal law, which requires ballots be sent to voters by 45 days before the election.

The legislature's solution is to allow military and overseas voters to rank their choices in the case of a runoff, so their vote for the runoff is already recorded, regardless of the outcome of the general election or primary.

Can you still register to vote for the May 24 election?

No. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia for the May 24 party primary and nonpartisan elections was April 25.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Absentee ballot to early voting dates: What to know about Georgia voting laws for the 2022 election

Comments / 7

Commander Asthma
4d ago

According to the Democrats all you need to know is the laws are racist. That is all.

Reply
5
Related
MarketWatch

Sparks fly in Georgia GOP gubernatorial debate: Perdue now adamant 2020 election was stolen

ATLANTA — The top two Republicans running for governor in Georgia launched the first of three debates Sunday by bickering over who was responsible for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses, with former U.S. Sen. David Perdue pressing his attack that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is to blame for Democratic control in Washington, while Kemp fired back that Perdue was trying to pass the blame for his own loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
11Alive

Georgia moving to flat tax rate | What this means for your money

ATLANTA — Lower taxes are coming to Georgia, and one expert said once the state’s income tax rate begins to drop, it will be difficult for Georgia to raise them again. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that puts the wheels in motion to move Georgia to a "flat" state income tax. The bill calls for the flat rate to drop beginning in 2024 and continue to drop to 4.99% in 2029.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
WABE

Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in Georgia governor's race

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed last year and signed by Kemp allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Ballot Voting#Election#Absentee Ballot#Georgians#Gop#Georgia Legislature#The Original 33
WRDW-TV

Judge curbs Kemp’s fundraising advantage over Abrams

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge has cut back the fundraising advantage incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has held over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday told a special committee to stop raising money for Kemp’s re-election bid until or unless the GOP gubernatorial nomination has been decided.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
WJCL

Former University of Georgia standout indicted, charged with rape

Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has been indicted and charged with the October 2021 rape of a 21-year-old woman in Athens, Georgia, six months after he was first arrested on the allegations. Anderson has an arraignment scheduled for June 13. The ex-Bulldog was indefinitely suspended from the football team on...
ATHENS, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy