MLB Star Jose Canseco Made a Lamborghini Diablo From an Acura NSX

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
You read that right! Jose Canseco decided this Acura NSX would be better off as a Lamborghini Diablo, and to be fair, it looks like the NSX agreed. Up for sale on eBay right now; this is one of the more impressive kit car builds out there. But don’t call it...

Motorious

Acura NSX Widebody Is Sinister

Watching the accompanying video of an Acura NSX fitted with a wide body kit is a good reminder of the strange journey of these Japanese supercars. Just the fact that some people smirked at the term “supercar” is only the tip of the iceberg, considering when the NSX was first revealed by Honda in 1989 it absolutely knocked the socks off everyone at the Chicago Auto Show and then pretty much everywhere else.
CARS
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get double the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

$43,000 Seems Like A Lot For A Lamborghini Urus Badge

The words "subtle" and "Lamborghini" are rarely used in the same sentence. Cars built by the Sant'Agata marque are anything but. So, when you finally scratch off that winning lotto ticket, there are really only two ways to go. Either A) you let the car's already outrageous design speak for itself and leave it stock, or B) you decide to be that guy at your local cars and coffee and modify your Lamborghini to make it even more ridiculous.
BUYING CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Motorious

1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod Is A Performance Master

Ford is known for its incredible performance on the American sales floor and drag strips across the nation. Many car enthusiasts dream of owning their own classic car, but these vehicles tend to have a significant problem. The issue plaguing most classic cars is the performance which typically falls far behind modern standards. For this reason, hot-rodded vehicles have become far more prevalent than in previous years as vintage car people search for a classic car that can keep up at the track. If that description sounds like your thought process when buying an older vehicle, this Ford might be for you.
CARS
topgear.com

Lamborghini has now sold 20,000 Huracáns

Okay it might not be matching the pace of Urus sales, but the baby Lambo is mighty popular. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Lamborghini has announced that it has sold its 20,000th Huracán, with the landmark being reached by the glorious-looking STO in Grigio Acheso paint that you see above. That’s for a client in Monaco apparently, surprise surprise.
CARS
Motorious

1933 Chrysler Imperial CL Close Coupled Sedan Is An Ultra-Rare Classic

Chrysler has made a massive reputation within the classic automotive collectors' community for its dedication to design and performance. As impressive as the modern models are, some people like to focus on the incredible past, which is full of models with more than enough performance to compete. Despite having experienced decades of decay and aging, some vintage vehicles have remained in good shape since their initial creation. This particular car is the perfect example and would be an excellent purchase for any classic automotive enthusiast who tastes high-class style. So what sets this vintage sedan apart from the sea of old Mopars?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1977 Jeep CJ5 Races Hellcat And GT500

For as long as most of us can remember, Jeep has been an important name in the custom automobile community because of its easy modification ability and reliability. However, it's far more common to see them on a dirt or mountain trail than at a show or race track. So we guess this guy wanted to prove us wrong as he took his 1977 Jeep CJ-5 to the drag strip and turned it into a Hellcat killing machine. This sporty utility vehicle was likely never meant to go more than 100 miles per hour, and now it's laying downtimes at the dragstrip, which are downright jaw-dropping.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch Ken Block Drift His Four-Ton Diesel Dually Ford F-450 Pickup

Ken Block is one of the most skilled drifters on the planet, so if there's anyone who can get an 8000-pound diesel-powered dually pickup truck sideways, it's him. Block thought it would be a good idea to slide his massive 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty tow rig around an empty parking lot at Utah Motorsports Campus for a recent YouTube video after one of his Hoonigan colleagues snapped the half-shafts on his Mk 2 Escort.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Audi RS6's Speedometer Drop to Zero as It Eclipses 200 MPH on the Autobahn

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The last-generation Audi RS6 Avant might not have come to the U.S., but we still love it. A twin-turbo V-8–powered wagon making over 500 horsepower is always a good time, after all. This one's been tuned by Akrapovič, and it's capable of over 200 mph. But it does have at least one electrical gremlin that needs sorting out.
CARS
TMZ.com

Rick Ross Relives Days Of Stealing Cadillac Emblems

Rick Ross is gearing up for his massive self-titled car and bike show and he has an interesting way of promoting it -- talking about auto theft, or at least auto parts theft. While giving fans a tour of his extensive collection of whips, he stumbled upon his Cadillac Executive Series limousine aka his "Baby Lac" ... which prompted a drive down memory lane.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spyder Is A Legend Of Italian Automotive Design

Covered in Azzurro California with Alcantara Nero interior, this has $145k in factory options!. Ferrari is a brand most defined by its incredible performance, design language, and distinctive style, which sets the scene for every car from their factory. Some of the most famous points in motorsport history were presented by a boldly colored Ferrari racing car, making the name virtually synonymous with F1. The 488 Pista Spyder is a particularly iconic car because much of the technological innovations that accompany the vehicle came from things learned in racing. So, of course, this supercar is a high-tech performance legend that deserves a great owner who will appreciate its beauty. This example has only 345 miles on the clock and is ready for your collection.
CARS
Outsider.com

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Auctioning Historic Custom Chevy Corvette

KISS co-founder Paul Stanley doesn’t think he’s worthy of this special sparkling red Corvette. That’s why he’s auctioning off the sports car with VIN number 001. Chevy built this Corvette especially for Stanley, who has had a long love affair with this most All American of sports cars. He began working for the design team in 2013 when the president of the company asked him for ideas on the 2015 Stingray. Stanley suggested the perfect shade of red for the 2015 model.
CARS
Motorious

1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible Is One Of Only 815

This is one of the rare Cadillac. The 1950s were a great time for the designers and engineers at GM because of the flamboyant style, which had become popular within car culture. America had been through many iterations of the automotive industry, but this one was set to be distinct in its dedication to going fast and looking good doing so. Naturally, this led to many significant developments in the automotive world, including this great car, of which only 815 were ever produced. This classic car was designed with the highest class taste in mind. So what is the excellent collectors' car which serves as a beacon for all vintage GM enthusiasts?
BUYING CARS
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

