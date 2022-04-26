MLB Star Jose Canseco Made a Lamborghini Diablo From an Acura NSX

For as long as most of us can remember, Jeep has been an important name in the custom automobile community because of its easy modification ability and reliability. However, it's far more common to see them on a dirt or mountain trail than at a show or race track. So we guess this guy wanted to prove us wrong as he took his 1977 Jeep CJ-5 to the drag strip and turned it into a Hellcat killing machine. This sporty utility vehicle was likely never meant to go more than 100 miles per hour, and now it's laying downtimes at the dragstrip, which are downright jaw-dropping.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO