Sunrise photos lit up Palm Beach over the years

Through the lens of Lannis Waters, sunrise over Palm Beach becomes the visual equivalent of an aubade — a song or poem to greet the dawn.

Waters, who for 35 years was a visual journalist at The Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News, regularly drove east in the moonlight from his home in West Palm Beach, crossing the bridge and heading to the seashore. Camera in hand, awaiting the dawn, he truly was a man in search of a moment.

Waters retired on Wednesday after a distinguished career covering more than a dozen hurricanes; an earthquake and political chaos in Haiti; and countless other events in the area.

But for many island residents, Waters' legacy likely will be his myriad takes on the sun's daily ascent as seen from Palm Beach.