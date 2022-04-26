ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant City, OH

Fire damages Clay Pike Road home near Pleasant City, no injuries reported

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
PLEASANT CITY — A Clay Pike Road home sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage Monday night as the result of a fire suspected of starting with an electrical short circuit in the ceiling between the first and second floors.

"There was a ceiling fan and light combination right where the fire started and I believe the cause was electrical," said Pleasant City Fire Chief Tom Regan. "The fire burned a two-foot hole in the floor of a second-story bedroom and that room was fully-engulfed when we arrived on scene."

Regan said firefighters arrived soon after the initial call at 10:37 p.m. and knocked down the majority of the flames within 20 minutes of arrival.

"The rest of the time was conducting overhaul," Regan said of firefighters' efforts to check for hot spots. "There is significant smoke, water damage to the house in addition to the fire damage."

No injuries were reported at the scene.

An initial call to the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center reported all occupants were out of the home. Regan confirmed two residents and at least two dogs were able to exit the home safely prior to the arrival of fire crews.

The same caller reported smoke was visible coming from the second story of the home. It was also reported an undisclosed number of guns were stored on the second floor.

"There was fire showing out of two windows when we arrived," added Regan.

The Pleasant City department received mutual aid from the Byesville and Senecaville fire departments.

A Guernsey County sheriff's deputy and State Highway Patrol trooper assisted firefighters by closing Clay Pike Road (Ohio 313).

Regan requested the American Red Cross to assist the family with temporary lodging and other needs.

"In my opinion, that home in unlivable at this time," said Regan.

American Electric Power was also dispatched to terminate service to the residence.

Firefighters remained at the scene until just after 1 a.m.

No damage estimate for either the home or contents was available.

