Maren Morris Reflects On 'Humble Quest' One Month After Release

It’s been a month since Maren Morris released her latest project, and the “ Circles Around This Town ” singer is reflecting on her work. She wrote on her social media channels, sharing a few memories from working on Humble Quest :

“ 1 whole month of Humble Quest . I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this bowled over by a response to an album. it was mine for so long & now I love getting to see which songs reached you. here are some moments from the Hawaii/Nashville session archives. ✨🌴”

Morris announced Humble Quest back in January, signaling a new “era” that features some of her “happiest work.” The 11-track collection includes fan-favorites like “ Hummingbird ,” “ Background Music ” and “ Nervous ,” among others. Morris previously described Humble Quest as “the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one.”

Morris is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

