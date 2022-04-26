ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

AEP reporting power outages due to Monday’s rainfall

By Jesse Mendez
 1 day ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday morning AEP Texas is reporting scattered outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

San Benito CISD closed Tuesday due to power outage

According to a Facebook post heavy rains and strong winds on Monday night are impacting about 8,400 AEP customers.

UTRGV delays class start time due to power outages

AEP reports the majority of outages are in the San Benito area. The company said they are working to restore power as soon as possible.

KVIA

Severe large hail and heavy rains hit parts of El Paso

A severe thunderstorm clobbered Santa Teresa and portions of El Paso's Westside Tuesday night. The storm moved up from Chihuahua and moved NE through places like Canutillo, Anthony TX, Anthony NM, and then through Chaparral while weakening. Hail covered the ground looking like a winter storm passed by. Numerous reports...
EL PASO, TX
San Benito CISD closed Tuesday due to power outage

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District will not be having classes on Tuesday. The district states that it will be closed on April 26 for all students and staff. According to a release, it is experiencing significant damage to a power transformer and repairs could take several hours. Power […]
SAN BENITO, TX
UTRGV delays class start time due to power outages

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will have delayed operations Tuesday. According to a release, operations at all campuses will begin at 10 a.m. The release states this is due to the heavy rain and because many buildings in the Edinburg campus are without power. This delay is […]
EDINBURG, TX
Power outages impact some local medical businesses

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rainstorms across the valley caused power outages to thousands of residents and local businesses. According to Eladio Jaimez, the spokesperson for AEP Texas, the outages were caused by lightning striking poles and equipment. The power outages impacted some local medical businesses in San Benito. Garett Byrd, the executive director for San […]
SAN BENITO, TX
Slow-moving cold front brings much needed rain to Central Texas

A slow-moving cold front has moved through Austin with rain and storms developing in its wake just after sunrise Monday. This is kicking off a full 24 hours of rain and storm chances, our highest coverage of rain of the spring season so far. Outside of a rowdy storm or two, this is fantastic news in what has been our 6th driest April in Austin's history thus far.
AUSTIN, TX
Live radar: Flood advisory in effect for parts of Travis and Williamson counties

AUSTIN, Texas — A cold front is sliding through Central Texas Monday morning, and the stage is set for several rounds of rain and storms through the day and night. A Flood Advisory has been put in place for parts of Travis and Williamson counties, and specifically Austin, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Round Rock and Taylor. The advisory is effective until 2:45 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Cameron County works to protect Arroyo Colorado shoreline

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shoreline Protection Project Phases 3 & 4, and a new Educational Pavilion at the Adolph Thomae, Jr. County Park. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the Arroyo Colorado shoreline at the county park located east of Rio Hondo has lost at […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Hidalgo County officials encourage preparedness as hurricane season approaches

The Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management says now’s the time to create a plan for you and your loved ones as hurricane season approaches. For starters, buying items to help keep water out of your home is a nice start, and for those who don't have much help, Ricardo Saldana says it's important to register for their 211 system. It will let emergency officials know where you are in the event of an emergency, and if they aren't tied up, they can even go and check on you.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Closure of Western Road begins April 28

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces the closure of Western Road north of 3 Mile Road. According to the county’s news release the closure will be on April 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of traffic control for waterline adjustments made by AGUA SUD’s contractor. The contractor plans […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Silver Alert discontinued for Mission man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Silver Alert issued for a missing Mission man has been discontinued. According to a release, Karl Fix, 85, was last seen at the 1500 block of East Ray Circle in Mission at 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Authorities released a description of Fix when issuing a Silver Alert. The City of […]
MISSION, TX
CCDD 6 seeks $22 million for drainage improvements

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County general election will give residents the opportunity to vote for board of trustee members, a venue project, and more. Donna man sentenced after sexual abuse of child On the ballot will be a $22.5 million proposition presented by the Cameron County Drainage District 6 (CCDD 6). According […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
