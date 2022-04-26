AEP reporting power outages due to Monday’s rainfall
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday morning AEP Texas is reporting scattered outages across the Rio Grande Valley.San Benito CISD closed Tuesday due to power outage
According to a Facebook post heavy rains and strong winds on Monday night are impacting about 8,400 AEP customers.UTRGV delays class start time due to power outages
AEP reports the majority of outages are in the San Benito area. The company said they are working to restore power as soon as possible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
