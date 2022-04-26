AEP reporting power outages due to Monday’s rainfall

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday morning AEP Texas is reporting scattered outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a Facebook post heavy rains and strong winds on Monday night are impacting about 8,400 AEP customers.

AEP reports the majority of outages are in the San Benito area. The company said they are working to restore power as soon as possible.

