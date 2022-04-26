ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasures of Erie: From antiques to vinyl records, see what people are collecting in the area

By Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
Editor's note: This is a series of stories on collectors and collectibles in the Erie area.

From antiques to vinyl records, there is no shortage of items people are collecting around Erie. In this series, we're highlighting some of the best treasures in the area and places you can go to add to your own collection.

🔒 'This all speaks to me:' Erie comic book collectors, fans show love for fantastic medium

For Cole Schenley, it all started with the high school adventures of Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica.

Schenley was “probably 9 or 10 years old” when he flipped through his first "Archie" comic book at his dad’s collectible cards business in New Jersey. He was immediately struck by the vivid artwork, humor and story details.

It wouldn’t stop there.

Soon Schenley was devouring "Batman," "Superman" and "Spider-Man" comics given to him by a babysitter.

And it wasn’t long before he was checking out the more mature and even risqué works of artists like Robert Crumb — an icon in the world of alternative comics — who created "Fritz the Cat," "Mr. Natural," the “Keep on Truckin’" images and "Weirdo" magazine.

Schenley, now 39, was mesmerized by everything about a medium that would become his lifelong passion.

Free Comic Book Day:'This all speaks to me:' Erie comic book collectors, fans show love for fantastic medium

🔒 Personal treasures, heirlooms tell the story of generations past and of Erie's history

Many of us have a ring, a pocket watch or a portrait passed down through generations.

Or a Bible with handwritten records of family births, weddings and deaths and pressed flowers from one of those long-ago milestones.

They're antiques that tell the story of family before us and the very different world in which they lived.

"Those family stories get lost if we don't have something to spur the conversation," said Becky Weiser, curator at the Hagen History Center.

Antiques in Erie:Personal treasures, heirlooms tell the story of generations past and of Erie's history

🔒 Record numbers: Erie vinyl collectors fuel steady resurgence in old format

Spinning records is not just a nostalgic way to listen to music. It hasn't been for years.

The popularity of vinyl records truly never went away for lovers of the analog music storage format.

"It's always felt more intimate. You couldn't really take it on the go and you had to commit to it," said Millcreek resident Larry Wheaton, a musician and longtime vinyl aficionado. "I always enjoy playing them and turning them over. For somebody who loves music, it's a better way of doing it than making it just background noise."

Vinyl has been making noise now for more than a decade in Erie and throughout the world with a resurgence back into the mainstream. A once-dominant way of playing music, records saw fewer spins on turntables in the 1980s before the vinyl format dropped out of popularity in the '90s. But it's climbed back to relevance with collectors and casual fans.

Record Store Day:Record numbers: Erie vinyl collectors fuel steady resurgence in old format

