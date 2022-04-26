1974 Ford Bronco Restomod Sports A 302 Under The Hood

This SUV is ready for some off roading fun!

Ford has been the creator of some of America's favorite offroading performance and utility vehicles for a very long time. Some of these vehicles included trucks like the F150 and Ranger, which have amassed quite the reputation for their ability to transverse highly rough terrain. However, one vehicle trumps all others in terms of its iconic style, performance, and versatile design. That vehicle was the Ford Bronco which sported some of the best options available in the brand's lineup with the added bonus of extra seats. The Bronco may be one of the nation's most popular SUVs, and now you have the chance to get your hands on a pristine example from one of the Bronco's best generations.

Under the hood of this incredible 1974 Ford Bronco is a High pro 302 engine that puts out a ton of power to the custom black wheels. We imagine spinning tires in the dirt won't be difficult, so this SUV comes with massive off-road tires that should grip rocks and grime with ease. With that incredible performance and grip combination, you get a two-inch Rancho lift that nicely ties the entire build and makes it capable of any offroading trail. An engaging manual transmission that allows the complete driver control over this high-rolling utility masterpiece is topping all of that off.

The best part of this build is that the Bronco was rebuilt just two years ago with all of these incredible performance upgrades. So true car enthusiasts will understand that the SUV has all of the qualities of a modern performance truck while still retaining the vintage feel of an older vehicle. With all that in mind, this 1974 Ford Bronco restomod may be the perfect combination of old and new performance. The only question is, are you ready for this classic Ford utility vehicle?

The auction will take place April 29th-30th at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona. Consignments are still being accepted. Register to bid at https://www.motorsportauctiongroup.com/buying or on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you late April.