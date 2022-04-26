ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Stem Sparkle set for Saturday

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
Town Hall at 102 Tally Ho Road will be the starting point for the litter sweep starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.

STEM — Commissioners ramped up for the Make Stem Sparkle litter sweep during the Monday night meeting.
“Volunteers are needed to help with the litter sweep campaign,” Susan Cope, mayor pro tem said.
Town Hall at 102 Tally Ho Road will be the starting point for the litter sweep starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30. Gloves, vest and supplies will be provided along with refreshments for the participants.
“In the past we have collected up to 25 bags of trash from the Stem roadways,” she said.
The Make Stem Sparkle campaign is not only for roadsides, but around homes and yards as well.
In other business, commissioners fielded questions about annexing property and zoning changes during the meeting.
A public hearing was held to hear comments about annexing property located at the intersection of Fate Washington Road/Old NC 75 and Range Road/Old NC 75.
The second part of the hearing was to consider an application to rezone the same property from Granville County AR80 to the town of Stem’s Conditional Zoning District 2.
Conditional Zoning District 2 has a maximum density of 2.56 dwelling units per acre limitation.
The board decided to extend the public hearing until the May 16 legislative meeting in order to address some of the questions brought up during the hearing.
Commissioners also discussed the Fire Service Districts and whether or not Stem should opt into the program.
Finding the commissioners lacked sufficient solid information to make an informed decision, the board tabled this discussion until the next meeting.
The board formally accepted Frank Shelton’s resignation and will discuss filling his seat at the May 3 work session.

