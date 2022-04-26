ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kansas City Royals to open series in Chicago

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals begin a 3 game series in...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Royals to open 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -149, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.
CHICAGO, IL
Awesome 92.3

Royals City Connect Jersey Is Middle of the Road

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their City Connect Jersey this morning and frankly, in my opinion, it's hard to get overly excited about it. In case you are not familiar with the concept, Major League Baseball, and Nike have gotten together to highlight the character of the cities in which the teams play. In Chicago, for example, the White Sox got a black jersey with white pinstripes with the word "Southside" emblazoned on the front in one of the team's historical scripts. The concept just works.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas, IL
NBC Chicago

Self-Destructive White Sox Look to End Skid Vs. Royals

Self-destructive White Sox look to end skid vs. Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have lost eight consecutive games after a 6-0 defeat to the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, and there are two easy reasons to explain their woes. They have committed a...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Lynch shines as Royals blank slumping White Sox 6-0

CHICAGO -- — Daniel Lynch gave the Kansas City Royals exactly what they needed. Not so much for Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. Lynch pitched six crisp innings, and the Royals handed the White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory Tuesday night. “I felt...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox
Little Apple Post

Royals shut down the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and the Kansas City Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide. The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend. Lynch allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The White Sox issued 11 walks and committed two more errors, running their major league-leading total to 20. It’s the longest losing streak for Chicago since it also dropped eight in a row in June 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares batting eighth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Olivares will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Adalberto Mondesi moves to the bench. numberfire's models project Olivares for 6.2 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Dylan Cease on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Yasmani Grandal moves to the designated hitter role with Josh Harrison moving to the bench.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0. Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL. Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy