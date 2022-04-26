Kansas City Royals to open series in Chicago

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their City Connect Jersey this morning and frankly, in my opinion, it's hard to get overly excited about it. In case you are not familiar with the concept, Major League Baseball, and Nike have gotten together to highlight the character of the cities in which the teams play. In Chicago, for example, the White Sox got a black jersey with white pinstripes with the word "Southside" emblazoned on the front in one of the team's historical scripts. The concept just works.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO