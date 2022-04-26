ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Schmidt appointed as circuit judge

By David C L Bauer
 2 days ago
Robin Schmidt (Robin Schmidt)

SPRINGFIELD — Robin L. Schmidt has been appointed a resident circuit judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Morgan, Jersey, Macoupin, Greene, Scott and Sangamon counties.

The announcement was made Monday by Justice Rita B. Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court.

Schmidt will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Belz in July. Her appointment takes effect on June 8 and will go through Dec. 5, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November general election for the position. Schmidt is running unopposed for the seat at present.

“Robin’s service as a prosecutor and administrative law judge have prepared her well for this new role serving the community,”  Garman said. “I welcome her to the bench and am confident she will be an excellent member of the judiciary.”

Schmidt is an assistant state’s attorney in Sangamon County and serves as felony prosecutor with a focus on domestic violence and elder abuse and exploitation.

"I am very honored and humbled by this appointment and thank Justice Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to serving the people of Sangamon County and the Seventh Judicial Circuit in this new role."

She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and her juris doctorate from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

