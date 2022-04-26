Sponsored Content: Carly & Joanna Hit the Ice at Polar Ice in Cary

There’s lots to unpack for this week of Young & Restless, so let’s get right to it. Wow, Victoria asks her father to trust her, and his response was to appoint Adam as temporary CEO of Newman? Loved the reactions in the room, but yikes. Even if Victor intended this move as keeping up appearances in tandem with his daughter’s plan, it’s bound to give her niggling doubts. And that’s all it might take — along with her feelings for her husband, his persuasiveness, and a little Tuscan romantic magic — to put her back on Team Ashland.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO