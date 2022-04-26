ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns, Bally's Interactive establish multi-faceted partnership, including market access agreement, prior to launch of sports betting in Ohio

By ClevelandBrowns.com
clevelandbrowns.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns and Bally's Interactive, a division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), today announced a long-term partnership that features various fan-focused elements and establishes the gaming leader as an official sports betting partner of the team. Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, the collaboration will be highlighted by a branded...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

WDTN

Video: OBJ is selling his $3.3 million Columbia Station house

The nearly-14,000-square-foot property located on Eagle Point in Columbia Station comes complete with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a "closet" perfect for showcasing shoes, a dog kennel, personal gym, in-home theater (that also works as an inside golf simulator), a 3-stall garage and a pool complete with a water slide.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: OBJ is selling his $3.3 million Northeast Ohio home

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., aka OBJ, is reportedly selling his Northeast Ohio home for a mere $3.3 million. The nearly-14,000-square-foot property located on Eagle Point in Columbia Station comes complete with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a “closet” perfect for showcasing shoes, a dog kennel, personal gym, in-home theater (that also works as an inside golf simulator), a 3-stall garage and a pool complete with a water slide.
COLUMBIA STATION, OH
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Can Ohio State football still land two 2023 running backs? Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has only offered eight running backs in the 2023 recruiting class with hopes of landing two. Mark Fletcher was the first to come on board doing so in April but others on the list have committed elsewhere or cut down their options with the Buckeyes on the outside looking in. The Buckeyes have offered eight running backs in this cycle and as we head into May, this is where they stand with the other seven target:
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State basketball player Meechie Johnson Jr. transfers to South Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Meechie Johnson Jr. entered the transfer portal after two seasons as an Ohio State basketball player and now he’s headed to South Carolina. The Cleveland native averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds on 31.9 percent shooting while appearing in 43 games as a Buckeye. He joins a Gamecocks program entering Year 1 under Lamont Paris after spending the last 10 years with Frank Martin as the head coach.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ohio State’s Meechie Johnson Announces Transfer Commitment

Former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. announced his transfer to South Carolina on Monday. Two weeks after entering the transfer portal, Johnson declared that he’s playing for the Gamecocks next season. His Twitter post includes a video of the Cleveland native wearing his new uniform. Johnson averaged 4.4...
COLUMBUS, OH

