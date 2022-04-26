ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Early voting starts Thursday. 5 things to know in Gaston County

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cflEH_0fKWFvvy00

In many ways, primary election season for local offices in Gaston County will be more exciting than the general election in November.

Many of the races will be decided in the primary, leaving uncontested races on the ballot in November.

And with early voting starting Thursday, here are five things to know:

1. Where to vote early

  • Gaston County Board of Elections office, 410 W. Franklin Blvd., Suite 30, Gastonia
  • Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas
  • Gaston College - Kimbrell Campus, 7220 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont
  • Partners Behavioral Health Management Auditorium, 901 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia

2. Times to vote

  • Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, May 14
  • Mondays through Fridays — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays, April 30, May 7, and May 14 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 17 - Polls open at 6:30 a.m., close at 7:30 p.m. Voting at regular polling places.

3A. What's on Republican ballots in Gaston?

  • U.S. House and Senate
  • 109th House
  • State Supreme Court judge
  • State Court of Appeals judge
  • Superior Court judge
  • District Court judge
  • Board of Commission
  • Clerk of Court
  • Sheriff

3B. What's on Democrat ballots in Gaston?

  • U.S House and Senate
  • Some Kings Mountain City Council

4. Gaston's unaffiliated voters

Must you belong to a political party in order to vote? No.

The 2.53 million voters in North Carolina who aren’t registered with the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian parties can vote in the primary election along with the 2.5 million Democrats and 2.2 million Republicans.

North Carolina’s 49,036 Libertarians have no partisan primaries this year, so their members may vote only in the non-partisan elections underway this spring.

Independent voters will have two options:

Select a non-partisan ballot and vote only in the non-partisan races, such as City Council races.

Select one of the partisan ballots and vote in those elections plus the nonpartisan elections.

Note that unaffiliated voters are not allowed to vote in more than one political party’s primary. If you are independent and you happen to like a particular Republican candidate for sheriff and a particular Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, you’ll have to decide which candidate will get your vote. The other candidate that you liked will have to do without your support and possibly lose the election because you were blocked by law from voting for them.

5. Contested local races (All on GOP ballots)

  • Sheriff — Voters will pick between Chad Hawkins and Don Roper
  • Superior Court Judge — Voters will pick between Justin Davis, Eddie Meeks and Beth Stockwell
  • District Court Judge — Voters will pick between Craig Collins and Ashley Hyman
  • Board of Commissioners — Voters will pick between Cathy Cloninger and Steve Hall
  • Clerk of Superior Court — Voters will pick between Allen Fraley and Roxann Rankin
  • 109th House — Voters will pick between Lauren Bumgardner Current, Donnie Loftis, John Gouch and Ronnie Worley

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Early voting starts Thursday. 5 things to know in Gaston County

