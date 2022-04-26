ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Fink's plan would protect funding for rural road patrols

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago

State Rep. Andrew Fink (R-Adams Township) has supported a plan that would provide permanent and stable funding for a program that ensures rural Michigan communities have police protection.

The state’s secondary road patrol program provides funding for sheriff’s deputies to patrol roads outside of cities and villages. The program is funded by an assessment included in the fines paid on motor vehicle civil infractions, but this funding has declined in recent years, along with the number of deputies on the road providing services to motorists.

“Stabilizing this program means more officers on patrol in rural neighborhoods throughout Branch and Hillsdale counties so that a first responder is always nearby when an emergency occurs,” Fink said. “No matter where they live, all taxpayers deserve to feel safe. This plan delivers public safety to residents who live outside of towns and guarantees the patrol program is sustainable.”

Fink said House Bills 5569, 5732 and 5772-3 will stabilize the program’s funding by dedicating $15 million of the liquor taxes collected by the state each year to the program. The bills do not increase the tax on consumers in any way.

The plan was approved by the House and moves to the Senate for further consideration.

