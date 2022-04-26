ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks “Klan Mom” Marjorie Taylor Greene for Reporting Him to Capitol Police

By Greta Bjornson
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU1s2_0fKWFhp200

Jimmy Kimmel Goes in on Airlines Lifting Mask Mandates: "Good News for the Little Bags of Pretzels Industry"

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on 'The View': "Looks Like She Has a Mustache"

Jimmy Kimmel Eviscerates Trump's Endorsement of Sarah Palin: "Like Paste Eating Endorsing Glue Sniffing"

As Marjorie Taylor Greene escalated her feud with Jimmy Kimmel after reporting the late night host to the Capitol Police, Kimmel is still unnerved by the “Klan Mom.” During his Tuesday Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue, Kimmel roasted the congresswoman for her unfortunate recent court hearing, but not before assuring the audience that her attempt to get him arrested was unsuccessful.

Kimmel told the audience that he had been visiting Washington, D.C. last weekend, where “people were worried I might get locked up being in the same town as the Klan Mom, Marjorie Taylor Greene.” He then added that Greene “reported me to the Capitol Police last week.”

Greene accused Kimmel of making a “threat of violence” against her after he joked about her during an April 5 episode of his show. At the time, Kimmel said, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” referring to the actor’s infamous slap at the Oscars.

After Greene’s report, Kimmel said met with Capitol Police, telling the audience, “I think I’m going to be OK. There was no APB put out. I was able to walk freely around the city.”

While he was strolling through D.C., Kimmel pointed out that Greene was “busy getting sued by a group of her constituents in Georgia.” Greene is being sued because of her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection; the 14th amendment states that nobody who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” may hold office.

Greene appeared in court Friday during a hearing to determine if she is eligible to seek reelection. Kimmel told his audience, “The Greene Goblin had to testify under oath for almost four hours, where she played even dumber than she actually is.”

After playing a clip of Greene testifying that she never called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “traitor to the country” before recanting her statement when evidence was presented to the court, Kimmel joked that the congresswoman “didn’t realize there would be exhibits — is this a court or a museum?”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

Comments / 138

fgfrtvcf
1d ago

Democrats invented the klan to intimidate black republican voters. Robert Byrd was the last KNOWN klansman to be a Democrat senator. He died in office in 2010

Reply(13)
29
Ray Sigala
2d ago

"Klan Mom" LOL that's a good one and spot on description of her, and it's too bad there are more like here in this country. I keep saying if they are so unhappy here, can't turn the country into little Russia because of all their controlling mandates, Epstein's island is open for them and they can build a wall too.

Reply(45)
41
adreides5
1d ago

why would Capital police want to help her or any of the Republicans who support the insurrection on it back in Jan 6th 2020, she did not care about the officer's that was called racist names, and ones that were injured that day.

Reply(4)
14
