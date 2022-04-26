Ne-Yo remarries wife Crystal Renay 2 years after filing for divorce

Ne-Yo remarried Crystal Renay in Las Vegas. nikki_loraine/Instagram

Second time’s the charm.

Ne-Yo remarried his wife, Crystal Renay, Sunday night, two years after the couple’s brief separation.

The “So Sick” singer, 42, and the former reality star, 36, threw an over-the-top wedding on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Renay reportedly filled the venue with more than 10,000 red roses and ordered an eight-foot-tall cake with four different flavors.

Their guests included former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Tammy Rivera.

TMZ obtained videos of the bride and groom dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” and, of course, Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.”

The former “World of Dance” judge explained in a clip posted to Instagram earlier Sunday that he felt “honored and beyond happy” to be in a good place with his wife again.

“This weekend means the world to me,” Renay added.

The couple reconciled in 2020 after a brief split.

Ne-Yo’s manager did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the ceremony.

The pair first married in February 2016, but Ne-Yo filed for divorce in March 2020, which Renay claimed to have learned about on the internet.

The Grammy winner withdrew the paperwork soon after and explained that he and the “Platinum Life” alum had reconciled while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ne-Yo has five children. Renay is the mother of three of them.

Ne-Yo and Renay share three children together: sons Shaffer Jr., 6, and Roman, 3, and daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed in June 2021 after getting back together.

The singer-songwriter also has two kids with ex Monyetta Shaw: daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10.