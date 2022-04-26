ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ne-Yo remarries wife Crystal Renay 2 years after filing for divorce

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn3nM_0fKWFeAr00
Ne-Yo remarried Crystal Renay in Las Vegas. nikki_loraine/Instagram

Second time’s the charm.

Ne-Yo remarried his wife, Crystal Renay, Sunday night, two years after the couple’s brief separation.

The “So Sick” singer, 42, and the former reality star, 36, threw an over-the-top wedding on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Renay reportedly filled the venue with more than 10,000 red roses and ordered an eight-foot-tall cake with four different flavors.

Their guests included former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Tammy Rivera.

TMZ obtained videos of the bride and groom dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” and, of course, Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.”

The former “World of Dance” judge explained in a clip posted to Instagram earlier Sunday that he felt “honored and beyond happy” to be in a good place with his wife again.

“This weekend means the world to me,” Renay added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgsX7_0fKWFeAr00
The couple reconciled in 2020 after a brief split.

Ne-Yo’s manager did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on the ceremony.

The pair first married in February 2016, but Ne-Yo filed for divorce in March 2020, which Renay claimed to have learned about on the internet.

The Grammy winner withdrew the paperwork soon after and explained that he and the “Platinum Life” alum had reconciled while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiBKv_0fKWFeAr00
Ne-Yo has five children. Renay is the mother of three of them.

Ne-Yo and Renay share three children together: sons Shaffer Jr., 6, and Roman, 3, and daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed in June 2021 after getting back together.

The singer-songwriter also has two kids with ex Monyetta Shaw: daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10.

Comments / 71

Kawaan Jones
1d ago

Some of these ppl need to worry about their own pathetic lives, let this MAN find happiness with his loving family, everyone makes mistakes, they will be much stronger together and raise his kids in loving household. Good luck Neyo and fam

Reply(3)
31
Heather Barboza
1d ago

I say if they're happy then let them be their children deserve to grow up in a loving home with both parents and I'm glad they were grown enough to work through their issue and work on their marriage instead of just giving up. That's the problem today to many just give up instead of putting in work that's what makes a great marriage not everything is perfect it all takes hard work to last

Reply(4)
14
Tammy Estrada
1d ago

🖤 Ne-Yo but it's so unfair how he played his 1st wife after she had their 2 kids. They did not want more kids so they both decided she have her tubes tied & burnt which she did & he would have a vasectomy which he did no. Now he's remarried & can have as many kids as he want even though he claimed he only wanted 2??. Ex-Wife can never have any more 😔😔Anywho Congratulations 2 u all

Reply(5)
8
Related
BET

Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renew Their Vows With A Lavish Ceremony In Las Vegas!

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their vows on Sunday, April 24th, in a lavish ceremony held on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The lovely couple called the event The Smith's Red Affair, with the venue decorated with thousands of red roses and the groomsmen donning red tuxedos. Ne-Yo and Crystal shared heartfelt videos on Instagram, honoring one another before the ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Tammy Rivera
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Crystal Renay
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts World#Love Hip Hop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Page Six

100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy