Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ April 26, 2022

Click here to read the full article. LBV., the ready-to-wear brand founded by Joss Sackler, is changing course and expanding with a new, affordable collection.
Sackler, founded the brand back in 2019 as an offshoot from her female members-only wine club, tapping Elizabeth Kennedy as creative director, showing her luxury priced collection at New York Fashion Week. Sackler, who is chief executive officer, added e-commerce in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “some of the major retailers were faced with their own issues of surviving during COVID-19, so we became direct-to-consumer. At the same time, we viewed...
Comments / 0