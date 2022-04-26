ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, TX

Crowley High School track athlete killed in shooting remembered for his spirit, smile

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

It was Rashard Guinyard’s senior year of high school, and the future was bright.

Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old had finished in fourth place in the 200 finals at the district championship as part of the Crowley High School track team. On Friday, he finished fifth in the area championship and was preparing for a regional meet in Lubbock later this week.

Guinyard, who was described as a straight A student by his mother , also had worked part-time at a Walmart and ran for the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club. In February, he had signed his letter of commitment to run track at Abilene Christian University, and one of his last stops for his senior year was prom.

He was at an after-prom party Saturday night into early Sunday morning when shots were fired in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard shortly after midnight. Guinyard was fatally shot as he and others tried to leave on foot, police said.

“Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him,” said Anthony Kirchner, a spokesperson for the Crowley school district. “Crisis response teams are in place to provide support to students and staff who are grieving, and we urge anyone with information about Rashard’s death to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.”

Guinyard was known as a “track and field standout,” the high school said on Facebook after he signed his National Letter of Intent.

“The Wildcat Track and Field program is devastated to learn of the passing of Rashard Guinyard,” ACU’s track and field team wrote on Twitter. “A sprints recruit from Crowley High School, Guinyard had signed with ACUTF to join our team this Fall.”

Hundreds mourned the teenager’s passing on social media.

“I don’t know where to start. He just committed and I was ready to run my first year on my new AAU summer track team with him,” Elijah McKinney, a track teammate and junior at Crowley said. “It just makes me upset because he was a good person and he motivated me every time I practiced against him.”

Guinyard, beyond his athletic ability, was remembered for his spirit, one that was often positive and inspiring.

“Love you Rashard Guinyard. The world lost a great young man,” said athletic director and football coach JJ Resendez. “He will be missed. Rashard was a high character young man and always had a smile on his face and never had a bad word to say toward anyone.”

Resendez’s sentiments were echoed by the Flyers Track Club, which trains track athletes from ages 6 to 18.

“God reclaimed His son Rashard Guinyard. From our presence, he departed, a beloved son, brother, friend and teammate,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “The time that we shared with him was much too short, but filled with love, laughter, inspiration and joy! Celebrate ‘Shard’, by embracing that infectious smile and exuberant spirit with which he blessed us!”

Kristian Dillard, the associate head track coach at ACU, added that Guinyard was “kind, tenacious and courageous.”

“In him is everything we as Wildcats honor and aspire to be,” Dillard’s statement said.

Guinyard’s mother, Kimberly Howard, who lost her only son, remembered him as always being “the life of the party,” with a “wonderful smile,” she told KDFW Channel 4 .

KDFW reported that Guinyard wanted to be an anesthesiologist.

“His words were, ‘Mom, I want to be like God.’ He said, ‘I want to be able to put people to sleep and wake them up,’” Howard told the station.

Guinyard’s death was one of three fatal Fort Worth shootings last weekend, not including a 19-year-old who was killed in Irving Sunday morning .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Crowley, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Track And Field#Crowley High School#National Letter Of Intent
The Independent

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Garland Police Department seeks witnesses to April 21 fatality crash

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Garland Police Department is searching for additional witnesses to a fatality crash on April 21.  It happened just before midnight at Country Club Road and Highway 66. Police have arrested 19-year-old Lonnie Jerald Komahcheet III for Intoxication Manslaughter. Komahcheet is currently in custody at Dallas County with a $250,000 bond.  Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Investigator Korinek at 972-205-2029.   
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
CultureMap Dallas

3 Dallas high schools lead the report card among best in Texas and U.S. for 2022

Three Dallas high schools are at the head of their class when it comes to the best public high schools in Texas. New rankings from U.S. News & World Report put Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted at No. 8 nationally (up from No. 13 last year) among the country’s best high schools and at No. 1 in Texas. It also ranks No. 8 nationally among the best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) high schools and No. 4 among the best magnet high schools.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officers from the Little Elm Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, last April. Camari Edmond, 17, was taken into custody on April 26, 2022. Police said Edmond was a fugitive since the April 21, 2021 shooting. The Little Elm Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force pursued Edmond for over a year with help and resources from other agencies.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
409
Followers
124
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy