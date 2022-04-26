Crowley High School track athlete killed in shooting remembered for his spirit, smile

It was Rashard Guinyard’s senior year of high school, and the future was bright.

Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old had finished in fourth place in the 200 finals at the district championship as part of the Crowley High School track team. On Friday, he finished fifth in the area championship and was preparing for a regional meet in Lubbock later this week.

Guinyard, who was described as a straight A student by his mother , also had worked part-time at a Walmart and ran for the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club. In February, he had signed his letter of commitment to run track at Abilene Christian University, and one of his last stops for his senior year was prom.

He was at an after-prom party Saturday night into early Sunday morning when shots were fired in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard shortly after midnight. Guinyard was fatally shot as he and others tried to leave on foot, police said.

“Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him,” said Anthony Kirchner, a spokesperson for the Crowley school district. “Crisis response teams are in place to provide support to students and staff who are grieving, and we urge anyone with information about Rashard’s death to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.”

Guinyard was known as a “track and field standout,” the high school said on Facebook after he signed his National Letter of Intent.

“The Wildcat Track and Field program is devastated to learn of the passing of Rashard Guinyard,” ACU’s track and field team wrote on Twitter. “A sprints recruit from Crowley High School, Guinyard had signed with ACUTF to join our team this Fall.”

Hundreds mourned the teenager’s passing on social media.

“I don’t know where to start. He just committed and I was ready to run my first year on my new AAU summer track team with him,” Elijah McKinney, a track teammate and junior at Crowley said. “It just makes me upset because he was a good person and he motivated me every time I practiced against him.”

Guinyard, beyond his athletic ability, was remembered for his spirit, one that was often positive and inspiring.

“Love you Rashard Guinyard. The world lost a great young man,” said athletic director and football coach JJ Resendez. “He will be missed. Rashard was a high character young man and always had a smile on his face and never had a bad word to say toward anyone.”

Resendez’s sentiments were echoed by the Flyers Track Club, which trains track athletes from ages 6 to 18.

“God reclaimed His son Rashard Guinyard. From our presence, he departed, a beloved son, brother, friend and teammate,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “The time that we shared with him was much too short, but filled with love, laughter, inspiration and joy! Celebrate ‘Shard’, by embracing that infectious smile and exuberant spirit with which he blessed us!”

Kristian Dillard, the associate head track coach at ACU, added that Guinyard was “kind, tenacious and courageous.”

“In him is everything we as Wildcats honor and aspire to be,” Dillard’s statement said.

Guinyard’s mother, Kimberly Howard, who lost her only son, remembered him as always being “the life of the party,” with a “wonderful smile,” she told KDFW Channel 4 .

KDFW reported that Guinyard wanted to be an anesthesiologist.

“His words were, ‘Mom, I want to be like God.’ He said, ‘I want to be able to put people to sleep and wake them up,’” Howard told the station.

Guinyard’s death was one of three fatal Fort Worth shootings last weekend, not including a 19-year-old who was killed in Irving Sunday morning .