Illinois State

Governor signs bill to address substitute teacher shortage rest of school year

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker has signed a new state law to help address the shortage of substitute teachers in Illinois....

southernillinoisnow.com

Eileen Conradi
1d ago

Once teachers retire they don’t want to go back to teach. The students have no respect for teachers or substitutes. Start with discipline for disruptive students and more people might be willing to sub.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ governor candidates make stances on abortion known

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the June Illinois primary approaches, several candidates are busy securing endorsements. Pro and anti-abortion groups are among those announcing who they will support. Several pro-choice organizations are backing Governor JB Pritzker, who signed several major pieces of legislation expanding abortion access during his first term. The “Reproductive Health Act” will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Illinois funds child savings accounts, makes college saving more accessible

Every child born or adopted in Illinois after Dec. 31 will receive a college savings account managed by the State Treasurer’s Office with a $50 starting deposit under the Higher Education Savings Program. Three years after the Illinois General Assembly first passed the program in 2019, legislators allocated $2.5...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law raises minimum wage for teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law Wednesday to address a statewide educator shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 a year. The law also increases funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and adds a $200 million investment in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois Troopers Lodge 41 endorses Irvin in GOP gubernatorial primary

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois primary election season is heating up with new endorsement announcements each week. The labor union representing 3,200 active and retired Illinois State Police troopers is backing Richard Irvin in the Republican primary for governor. Illinois Troopers Lodge #41 announced the endorsement of Aurora Mayor Richard...
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Illinois receives $804 million in settlement from tobacco manufacturers

Illinois has received more than $804 million from tobacco manufacturers as part of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, the attorney general's office announced Friday. In addition to receiving its annual MSA payment of more than $258 million, Illinois received more than $546 million tobacco manufacturers were recently required to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

2 candidates for Illinois governor removed from ballot over nomination petition issues

Two Republican candidates for Illinois governor, Keisha Smith and Emily Johnson, were removed from the ballot last week over issues with their nomination petitions.  They were hoping to be on the ballot for the June 28 primary. Whoever wins in the primary elections will appear on the Nov. 8 election that will decide who leads the state for the next four years. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Some families not pleased that Crete-Monee High School will hold a pandemic-style graduation

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Most high schools across the state are gearing up for the first full, in-person graduation ceremonies in two years. But that won't be happening at Crete-Monee High School in Will County. It is holding a pandemic-style graduation anyway, even though COVID restrictions have been lifted. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke to some unhappy folks. "She worked so hard for this," said Ja-Niece Nelson. Nelson's daughter, Gabby, is set to graduate from Crete-Monee High School in one month. It is a huge milestone – especially after the last two pandemic-restrictive years. However, no one but Gabby's family will get to...
CRETE, IL
Axios

Billionaire aims to shake up Illinois GOP gubernatorial race

If you just watched his television and streaming ads, you would think that Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin had already won the GOP gubernatorial primary. His ads are focused primarily on incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein is hoping to shake up the race. What's happening: Last...
