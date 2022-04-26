Governor signs bill to address substitute teacher shortage rest of school year

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Most high schools across the state are gearing up for the first full, in-person graduation ceremonies in two years. But that won't be happening at Crete-Monee High School in Will County. It is holding a pandemic-style graduation anyway, even though COVID restrictions have been lifted. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke to some unhappy folks. "She worked so hard for this," said Ja-Niece Nelson. Nelson's daughter, Gabby, is set to graduate from Crete-Monee High School in one month. It is a huge milestone – especially after the last two pandemic-restrictive years. However, no one but Gabby's family will get to...

