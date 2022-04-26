Authorities identify man killed in Lawrence shooting

Luis Mendez, 38, was shot early Monday morning.

Authorities identified the man shot and killed early Monday morning in Lawrence as a 38-year-old resident of the city.

Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Market Street around 1:49 a.m. where they found Luis Mendez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where authorities said he was overcome by his injuries.

“​​Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence,” the DA’s office said in a statement on Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation.